Glenda Annette Gillette
Glenda Gillette

Glenda Annette Gillette, 81, of Woodbine, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today at Kingsland First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Cemetery, in Kingsland.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 13, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Kingsland First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
