Glenda Gillette



Glenda Annette Gillette, 81, of Woodbine, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today at Kingsland First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Cemetery, in Kingsland.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 13, 2020



