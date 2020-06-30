Gloria Braddy Watts
Gloria Watts

Gloria Braddy Watts, 73, of Hortense, Ga., died Sunday, June 28, 2020.

The Glynn County native had lived in Brantley County the past 25 years, and was a former member of Central Baptist Church in Brunswick.

She was a true homemaker rearing her children and then doting on her grandchildren while teaching them how to cook and demonstrating sewing skills.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Watts; her parents, Sam and Myrtis Braddy; and a sister, Flora Lane.

Survivors are two daughters, Ann (Todd) Hurley and Sherry Houston, both of Hortense; a son, David Watts of Hortense; and 11 grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, with the Rev. Michael Batten officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home, in Jesup.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home, of Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
0 entries
