1/
Gloria Braxton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Braxton

Townsend - Gloria A. Braxton, 81, passed away Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick campus. Born in Townsend, she lived there most of her life. She loved to cook and worked as a caterer for many years and was owner of Old Townsend Post Office Antiques and Collectables. She hosted the Rozier Family Reunion at her home for 34 years, including a morning worship service and gospel sing. She enjoyed time sitting on her front porch and faithfully decorated her home and grounds each year for Christmas. She was a member of Townsend Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Braxton.

Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Joe O'Quinn of Brunswick; son and daughter-in-law, Gareth and Tami Braxton of Townsend; sister, Grace Hewlett and brother, Glenn Rozier of Townsend; grandchildren, Rachael Braxton, Aaron O'Quinn, and Kraig Kirby; great-grandchildren, Jayden Braxton, Aubree Enke and Autumn Enke; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Plum Orchard Cemetery with Rev. Danny Stilwell, Rev. Tommy Whaley and Rev. William Turner officiating.

Remembrances are suggested to Townsend Baptist Church, 1231 Church of God Road, Townsend, GA 31331.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 24, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Plum Orchard Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
57 Oak St NW
Ludowici, GA 31316
(912) 545-2061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved