Gloria Braxton
Townsend - Gloria A. Braxton, 81, passed away Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick campus. Born in Townsend, she lived there most of her life. She loved to cook and worked as a caterer for many years and was owner of Old Townsend Post Office Antiques and Collectables. She hosted the Rozier Family Reunion at her home for 34 years, including a morning worship service and gospel sing. She enjoyed time sitting on her front porch and faithfully decorated her home and grounds each year for Christmas. She was a member of Townsend Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Braxton.
Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Joe O'Quinn of Brunswick; son and daughter-in-law, Gareth and Tami Braxton of Townsend; sister, Grace Hewlett and brother, Glenn Rozier of Townsend; grandchildren, Rachael Braxton, Aaron O'Quinn, and Kraig Kirby; great-grandchildren, Jayden Braxton, Aubree Enke and Autumn Enke; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Plum Orchard Cemetery with Rev. Danny Stilwell, Rev. Tommy Whaley and Rev. William Turner officiating.
Remembrances are suggested to Townsend Baptist Church, 1231 Church of God Road, Townsend, GA 31331.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 24, 2020