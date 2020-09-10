Gloria Bullard
Gloria Faye Bullard, 75, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, 2020, at Gracemore Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, in Brunswick.
Born Feb. 26, 1945, in Screven, Ga., she had lived in Brunswick most all of her life. Miss Bullard loved doing needlework - embroidery - as well as crocheting. She also loved to listen to good gospel music and was a member of Arco Baptist Church.
She was a daughter of the late James Leon and Maude Barnard Bullard. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Lynn "Debbie" Bullard.
Survivors include her brother, George Leon Bullard of Brunswick; nephews, James Earl (Sonja) Bullard, George L. (Rachael) Bullard, Christopher B. "Chris" Bullard and Terrence "Terry" (Christina) Bullard; and several other relatives.
A memorial service for Miss Bullard will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Arco Baptist Church, in Brunswick.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in Whitaker Hill Harrison Cemetery, in Glynn County.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com
.
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020