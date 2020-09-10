1/
Gloria Faye Bullard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Bullard

Gloria Faye Bullard, 75, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, 2020, at Gracemore Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, in Brunswick.

Born Feb. 26, 1945, in Screven, Ga., she had lived in Brunswick most all of her life. Miss Bullard loved doing needlework - embroidery - as well as crocheting. She also loved to listen to good gospel music and was a member of Arco Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late James Leon and Maude Barnard Bullard. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Lynn "Debbie" Bullard.

Survivors include her brother, George Leon Bullard of Brunswick; nephews, James Earl (Sonja) Bullard, George L. (Rachael) Bullard, Christopher B. "Chris" Bullard and Terrence "Terry" (Christina) Bullard; and several other relatives.

A memorial service for Miss Bullard will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Arco Baptist Church, in Brunswick.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be in Whitaker Hill Harrison Cemetery, in Glynn County.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home
659 Main Street
Blackshear, GA 31516
(912) 449-6626
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved