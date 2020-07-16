1/
Gloria Helen Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Ellis

Gloria Helen Ellis, 85, of Brunswick, departed this life Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, until the memorial hour at the funeral home.

Born Dec. 23, 1934, in Brooklet, Ga., to the late William Lee and Bernice Wilson McElveen, she attended Georgia Baptist and became a registered nurse. While in nursing school, she met her future husband, the late Dr. Ralph G. Ellis Jr. She was a homemaker, and raised three children. Mrs. Ellis had been a resident of Glynn County since 1978, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working in her yard.

Survivors include her children Grier Ellis and wife, Jennifer, of Callahan, Fla., Lynne Ellis of Brunswick and Steven Ellis and wife, Chun, of Los Gatos, Calif.; two grandchildren, Griffin Ellis and Preston Ellis; a sister, Laurie McLaughlin of Pensacola, Fla.; and a brother, Eugene "Mac" McElveen of Screven, Ga.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 15, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved