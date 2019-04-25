Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Salem-St. John Cemetery
Gloria Jean West

Gloria Jean West Obituary
Gloria West

Gloria Jean West, of Brunswick, died April 20, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Salem-St. John Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one and one-half hours prior to the service at the church.

She is survived by her children, Gwendolyn D. Colsby, Gloria C. (Jason) Alston and Christopher E. (Johnell) Colsby; three grandchildren; siblings, Denise (Ken) Ross, Sherry (Anthony) Council, Chevonne (Ronald) Jones and Mary Davis; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 25, 2019
