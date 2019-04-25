|
|
Gloria West
Gloria Jean West, of Brunswick, died April 20, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Salem-St. John Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one and one-half hours prior to the service at the church.
She is survived by her children, Gwendolyn D. Colsby, Gloria C. (Jason) Alston and Christopher E. (Johnell) Colsby; three grandchildren; siblings, Denise (Ken) Ross, Sherry (Anthony) Council, Chevonne (Ronald) Jones and Mary Davis; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 25, 2019