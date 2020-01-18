|
Gloria Blount
Gloria Jean Williams Blount, 68, of Hortense, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, following an extended illness.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Frye Funeral Home, with Sister Beverly Cooler officiating.
Burial will follow in Lane Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, January 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 18, 2020