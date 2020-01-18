Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Blount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Williams Blount

Send Flowers
Gloria Jean Williams Blount Obituary
Gloria Blount

Gloria Jean Williams Blount, 68, of Hortense, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, following an extended illness.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Frye Funeral Home, with Sister Beverly Cooler officiating.

Burial will follow in Lane Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, January 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -