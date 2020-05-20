Gloria Weiss
Gloria Kahn Weiss, 90, of St. Simons Island, died Sunday at her residence.
A private family graveside service will be held today at Palmetto Cemetery, with Rabbi Rachael Bregman officiating.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 20, 2020.