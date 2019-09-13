|
|
|
Gloria Newton
Gloria Newton died Aug. 29 in Atlanta.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Overcoming By Faith, 9700 Middleground Road, in Savannah, with interment to follow in Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery, 1600 Wheaton St., in Savannah.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday at Alpha and Omega, 4906 Pineland Drive, in Savannah.
Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 13, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 13, 2019