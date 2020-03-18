|
Gloria Quinones
Gloria Quinones, 96, of Brunswick, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with the Rev. Chris Hassel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, March 18, 2020
