Gloria Ramsaur
Gloria Smith Ramsaur, 80, passed away March 23, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1939, daughter of the late Ralph and Wilma McGinnis Smith. A native of the Windsor Park community, she graduated from Glynn Academy in the "Classic Class of 57." Gloria attended Shorter College in Rome, and graduated from the University of Georgia where she majored in art history and was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority.
Following graduation, she served as an art teacher in Jacksonville, where she met Bill Ramsaur, an officer on the USS SHANGRI-LA at Mayport. They were married at St. Mark's Episcopal Church and settled in Atlanta, where Gloria taught in Dekalb County.
Gloria and Bill had four sons Scott, Mike, Jeff and Ricky (who died as an infant).
During her husband's 30 years with Andersen Consulting, Gloria lovingly managed her family through six relocations in multiple cultures and environments. During their family travels to many countries, Gloria enjoyed collecting and selling antiques, which became a part of her legacy.
Gloria inherited many genealogical documents and family photos from her grandmother, Roberta McGinnis and father, and traced her ancestors from England and Scotland to Virginia and Georgia. Gloria joined the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Daughters of the American Revolution and served as a docent at the historic Carnton Mansion in Franklin, Tenn.
Gloria shared many stories and photos with everyone she met. Her interview about life in Brunswick and St. Simons during the 1940s and 1950s, is on display in the World War II Home Front Museum, on St. Simons Island.
After Bill's retirement, they lived in Genesee, Colo., before settling full-time on St. Simons Island.
Gloria is well known for her participation in the St. Simons Sea Turtle Project. She and Virginia Herman were asked to manage the local conservation program, under the direction of Mark Dodd of the Department of Natural Resources. They became known as the "Turtle Ladies" for the next 15 years, training volunteers who patrolled the beaches. Gloria enjoyed taking her grandchildren on her early morning rounds.
Gloria was a "cradle Episcopalian" initially at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Brunswick, and after her return to St. Simons Island, a communicant at Christ Church, Frederica, where she helped with the annual tour of homes and sang in the choir.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 56 years; three sons, Scott (wife, Deena) of Longmont, Colo., Mike of Franklin, Tenn., and Jeff (wife, Jorie) of Laguna Nigel, Calif.; four grandchildren, Kody, Taylor, Will and Ansley Ramsaur; sister-in-law, Lynne Ramsaur; nephews, Lee Ramsaur, and Ken and Steve Waits; cousins, King (Louise) Aiken, Robert Aiken, Nan (Louie) Rivetti, Richard (Beth) Smith, Bob (Diane) Smith, and Carol (Ron) Suttle; and many Aikens, Scarboros and others who called her "Aunt Glo."
A celebration of her life will be held later when safe to gather.
Friends and family who wish to remember Gloria may donate to the Christ Church, Frederica, Building Campaign, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, and the World War II Home Front Museum, made payable to the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, P.O. Box 21136, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 25, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 25, 2020