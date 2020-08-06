1/1
Grant Thomas Fagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant Fagan

Grant Thomas Fagan, 24, of Marietta, Ga., passed away Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.

A celebration of life was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Johnnie MacCracken's, in Marietta. A celebration of life will also be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1626 Blythe Island Drive, in Brunswick, Ga.

Grant was a resident of Marietta most of his life. He was a graduate of the Brunswick High School Class of 2014.

He joins the eternal life to rejoice with his grandfathers, Richard A. Brazell and John Joseph Fagan.

Grant is survived by his parents, John Fagan and Kimberly Fagan; his sisters, Ashley, Molly (Austin) and Delainey (Bryce); his brothers, Zackary (Christine) and Brock; a second father, Preston "Buddy" Cotton; his paternal grandmothers, Blondine H. Berube and Joan M. Fagan; his maternal grandmother, Carol M. Brazell; and all extended family, including his dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to https://gf.me/u/yk5apv, Freedom and Mobility for Thomas, a cause Grant held very dear to his heart and was very passionate about. Nothing would make us happier than to see this become a reality.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

"GET IN THERE, GRANT." WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 6, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved