Grant Fagan

Grant Thomas Fagan, 24, of Marietta, Ga., passed away Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Johnnie MacCracken's, in Marietta. A celebration of life will also be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1626 Blythe Island Drive, in Brunswick, Ga.
Grant was a resident of Marietta most of his life. He was a graduate of the Brunswick High School Class of 2014.
He joins the eternal life to rejoice with his grandfathers, Richard A. Brazell and John Joseph Fagan.
Grant is survived by his parents, John Fagan and Kimberly Fagan; his sisters, Ashley, Molly (Austin) and Delainey (Bryce); his brothers, Zackary (Christine) and Brock; a second father, Preston "Buddy" Cotton; his paternal grandmothers, Blondine H. Berube and Joan M. Fagan; his maternal grandmother, Carol M. Brazell; and all extended family, including his dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to https://gf.me/u/yk5apv
, Freedom and Mobility for Thomas, a cause Grant held very dear to his heart and was very passionate about. Nothing would make us happier than to see this become a reality.
"GET IN THERE, GRANT." WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS.
