Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Grayson Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grayson Poats Lane


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grayson Poats Lane Obituary
Grayson Lane

Grayson Poats Lane, 73, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away in his home on Jan. 29, 2020.

Grayson was born in Anderson, S.C., on March 29, 1946, to Bessie Mel and John Lane. He graduated from Clemson University and then earned a law degree from the University of Georgia.

Grayson worked as an attorney and enjoyed spending time with family. He was adored by many for his witty humor and selfless heart. Grayson was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Grayson is survived by Eric Grayson Lane, Mitchell Cobb Lane and Cameron Bradley Mitchell; and was predeceased by his wife, Tracey Bradley Lane.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Grayson's name to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 7, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grayson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -