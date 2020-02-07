|
|
Grayson Lane
Grayson Poats Lane, 73, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away in his home on Jan. 29, 2020.
Grayson was born in Anderson, S.C., on March 29, 1946, to Bessie Mel and John Lane. He graduated from Clemson University and then earned a law degree from the University of Georgia.
Grayson worked as an attorney and enjoyed spending time with family. He was adored by many for his witty humor and selfless heart. Grayson was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
Grayson is survived by Eric Grayson Lane, Mitchell Cobb Lane and Cameron Bradley Mitchell; and was predeceased by his wife, Tracey Bradley Lane.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Grayson's name to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 7, 2020