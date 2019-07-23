Gregory Vsetecka



Gregory Kent Vsetecka, 60, entered eternal rest on July 14, 2019, at Houston County Medical Center, in Warner Robins, Ga.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie D. "Mrs. Ski" Vsetecka, of Brunswick, Ga.; paternal grandparents, Emil Frank and Amelia "Zaboj" Vsetecka of Timen, Kan.; maternal grandparents, George and Cora Gisick of Bison, Kan.; nine uncles; seven cousins and seven aunts.



He is survived by his wife, Mechelle Terry Vsetecka of Elko, Ga.; his dad, L.J. "Ski" Vsetecka of Brunswick; brother, Mark Steven Vsetecka (Tracey), son, Andrew Woodside (Stephanie Naomi, Nathan) of Brunswick; and a big boatload of cousins in Kansas, Colorado, California, Louisiana, Arizona, Oregon and Czech Republic.



Greg attended schools in Chula Vista, Calif., Texas and Hampton, Va., before the family moved to Brunswick in 1972. He attended Jane Macon Middle School, Brunswick High School and Brunswick Junior College, where he earned an associate degree, before obtaining his master's degree in psychology from West Georgia College in Carrollton, Ga. He went to work at Flint Behavioral Health Care in Americus, Ga., and worked as a substance abuse counselor, then began as director of American Day program in Warner Robins substance abuse program for Houston County. He opened his first Risk Reduction School and Counseling in Perry, Ga., then in Americus, Cordele and Eastman, Ga.



Gregory was born in the Balboa Naval Hospital, in San Diego, Calif. Since he was born into a Navy family, he was able to travel (forced) to many different places. He lived in Kansas, California, Jacksonville, Fla., Hampton, Va. and Iwakuni, Japan, where he befriended many Japanese boys and girls who played together, and tried to teach each other their own native languages. He also had a American-Japanese friend who found a bat cave near the housing project we lived in. It was a good place to play, until the other boy's mother found them out, and promised her son a swat or two. He said, "You might as well do it now, 'cause I'm going back to play in that cave."



Gregory, you are and will be missed, as you filled a great space in our hearts. Lord, receive your servant in your presence.



The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave, with the Rev. James McKinnon officiation. Visitation will be one hour before the service.



Donations may be made to Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., or to Glynn County Animal Services 4765 U.S. Highway 17 N., Brunswick, GA 31525, or any .



Please dress casually because of the heat; we want you to be comfortable.



Cremation was performed by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Warner Robins, Ga.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 23, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 23, 2019