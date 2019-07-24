Gregory Gibson



Gregory Robert Gibson passed away on July 18, 2019, in Hardeeville, S.C.



He was born Sept. 23, 1970, in Chicago, Ill., and had been residing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was the son of Cheryl M. Gibson of St. Simons Island, Ga.



He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory R. Gibson; and his brother, Jason Michael Gibson.



He was a kind-hearted soul who always met others with a smile. He was a bright and cheerful person, and when he could, held out a helping hand to others. He was a butcher for many years at Piggly Wiggly, Publix and Harris Teeter supermarkets. He will be sorely missed by his recovery family.



Sauls Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



