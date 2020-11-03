Hal Hughes
Hal Trimble Hughes, 92, died on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga.
Born on Nov. 30, 1927, in Franklin, Ky., he was the son of Eugene Joseph Hughes and Lucy Harris Hughes. He was a graduate of Louisville Male High School, the University of Kentucky and the Senior Management School, Chetwood, England.
He was a retired executive of Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp., and held in high regard for his experience and knowledge of the tobacco industry. He served our country during World War II in the United States Army. He was a member of the Kentucky Historical Society, The Filson Club, a University of Kentucky Alumni Life Member, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, The Civil War Round Table, Second Presbyterian Church, Louisville, and St. Simons Presbyterian Church, St. Simons Island, Ga., and a former member of the Pendennis Club, Jefferson Club, and the Speed Art Museum.
He was also an avid sportsman, historian, and University of Kentucky fan.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Marcia Middelton Hughes; his brother, E. Joseph Hughes; and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Hughes Marcucci, Sea Island, Ga.; two granddaughters, Laura M. Stanton, Boston, Mass, and Ann Harris Marcucci, Berkeley, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia Keyes Stanton and Jack Brinke Stanton, both of Boston, Mass.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Cave Hill Cemetery, in Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207, St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, GA 31522 or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are being made by Pearson's.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 3, 2020