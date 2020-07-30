1/1
Hannah Kristine Buie-Young
1992 - 2020
Hannah Young

Hannah Kristine Buie-Young passed away Monday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was born July 22, 1992, in Brunswick, Ga., to Cameron Tash Buie and Chasity Davis (Hendrix).

Hannah is predeceased by her grandmother, Nenana Rowe Davis.

She is survived by her parents; her husband, Dwayne Young and his family; her children, twins Shane and Junior, Colt and Lucy, all of Jesup, Ga.; her grandfather, Joe Davis of Brunswick; her grandmother, Cynthia Drummond-Weeks and step-grandfather, Gene Weeks of Lyons, Ga.; her sister, Ansley Hendrix; and brother, Austin Hendrix, both of Midway, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Hannah's sole focus of her life was her four children and trying to be the best mother she could be, and to be a phlebotomist. She worked hard and shared whatever she had with anyone in need, whether that need was spiritual, monetary or sustenance.

Hannah was cremated on July 26, 2020, at Low Country Cremation and Burial, in Reidsville.

A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Lake Lindsay Grace, in Screven, Ga. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to a college fund for her children may be made to Cynthia Drummond, 3763 Ga. Highway 56 East, Lyons, GA 30436.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 30, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Lake Lindsay Grace, in Screven
