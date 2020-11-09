Harold MacKenzie
Harold Elwell "Jughead" MacKenzie, 88, loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather and friend, was born on Dec. 8, 1931, in the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada. He was the middle child of Roy and Dorothy MacKenzie, a coal miner and a housewife.
During the second world war, Roy came out of the mines to work in the ship building industry. In March of 1946, about seven months after World War II ended, Harold's family, including his parents, older brother Roy, and younger sister Alice Faye, legally moved across the border to Lonsdale, R.I., a little town about eight miles north of Providence. They moved in next door to a family with a 10-year-old girl named Nancy. Nine years later, Jug and Nancy had their first date and were married on June 8, 1957. They remained happily married for 63 wonderful years.
Harold attended public school in Canada, Lincoln, R.I., and Pawtucket, R.I. He graduated from Pawtucket East High School in June of 1949. After working at various local jobs, he was drafted into the United States Army, and served for two years (1952-1954) in the 45th and 24th divisions as a platoon sergeant. He served his second year in Korea, where he became a citizen of the United States. After returning home, he continued his education at the University of Rhode Island and graduated in May of 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. In the fall of 1959, Harold went to the United States Border Patrol Academy in El Paso, Texas, where Nancy joined him at Christmas, to travel to their first station in Del Rio, Texas, in early 1960. From there he switched agencies to join the Federal Bureau of Narcotics in San Antonio, Texas, in late summer of 1960. Both of their children were born in San Antonio, Scott Harold in February 1961, and Faith Elizabeth in July 1963. Harold was transferred to the Chicago office of FBN, later to become DEA, in March of 1965. The family remained in the Chicago area for 17 years. In August of 1982 Jug and Nancy moved to Brunswick Ga., where Jug worked in training at FLETC (Scott and Faith were in college). Jug and Nancy lived in Brunswick for the next 38 years until his death.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Roy, sister-in-law Gisele; and nephew, Kenneth and Kenneth's wife, Pon.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; and their two children mentioned above, as well as daughter-in-law, Karen Young-MacKenzie, and two granddaughters, Perri and Audrey MacKenzie; his son-in-law, James Boock, grandson, Timothy Boock, and granddaughter, Melody Boock. Harold is also survived by his brother Roy's three children, their spouses, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; his sister Alice Faye Brown, her five children, their spouses, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as brother-in-law, Peter Follows, his wife, Rose, their two children, their spouses and four grandchildren.
His sister has some fond memories of their childhood: "My first memory of my brother was when I was very little. It was his job to mind me when we returned a large metal pot and a few bread loaf pans, across the road and down to our grandparents' farm. Mom gave us explicit instructions not to swing the pot by the handle and possibly cause dents. I remember laughing so hard as my brother swung that pot and the prophesied banging occurred. How could he have been so brave as to disobey our mother? Most of the time he was my mother's helper. I remember him cutting kindling so she would be able to start the coal stove in the morning. I don't recall anyone else chopping that kindling. The coal stove had to heat water and cook our food every day. Life was hard. Other scattered memories I have are checking his rabbit snares in the woods and both being so relieved and happy that they were empty. Jug loved dogs, and I remember him naming a stray "Spot," then calling him to follow us. Then he pleaded with our parents to let him keep the stray because he followed us home. He was also the brave defender of the underdog. We were a band of cousins living closely just outside of the coal-mining town of Westville, Nova Scotia. One day someone decided to bully a cousin. I remember feeling awful but wanted to be liked, so I didn't defend her. Guess who did? Jug bucked the group and defended her. I was so proud of him! Life changed dramatically when we moved to the United States. However, he remained my staunch supporter, my hero, and my constant friend my whole life. Until we meet again, dear brother!"
Everybody loved Jug! For 29 years he was a faithful member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Brunswick, where he ushered on a regular basis and volunteered three days a week at helloGoodbuy thrift store, usually transporting items to the Salvation Army or Goodwill. He was also a member of the Episcopal Ramp Ministry, building ramps for the disabled. He enjoyed every minute of retirement, operating a small landscaping business, donating his time to the community, traveling, especially cruises, working in the yard, riding around on his mower singing, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army kettle drive every Christmas, grocery shopping and banking, both important parts of his social life. He loved all sports, especially hockey and football. He was a model of how a man could be gentle and stern, a high-ranking special agent for the U.S. government, and a Boy Scout leader who would go out of his way to help friends and family. He was an unassuming friend to anyone he met. His charm, combined with his grumpy eccentricities, made him a man of honor, who was loved by all who knew him. Nancy's brother Peter and his wife Rose always got a kick out of the way he tied his shoelaces around his ankles. We will all miss him.
Delayed because of the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks will be given to all attendees. However, for anyone uncomfortable being in large groups, the service will be live-streamed on St. Mark's website: https://saintmarksepiscopal.com/
Some of the clergy and family members will be wearing kilts in Jug's honor. If you have a kilt or anything tartan (a tie, scarf, sash, etc.), you are welcome to wear it to the service.
Following the service, a reception will be held in the church yard, everyone wearing masks, required for safety. Memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army (Jug's favorite charity), 1623 Union St., Brunswick GA 31520, Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick GA 31525, or to St. Mark's sacristy renewal fund, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick GA 31520.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 6, 2020