Harold Hicks
Harold Eugene Hicks received his greatest promotion to be with our Lord and Savior on Aug. 10 at the celebrated age of 101. He lived an incredible life, surrounded by family and friends whom he amassed over his 101 years. Harold lit up every room he entered. He truly loved life, people, travel, new experiences and his beloved Golden Isles. Harold's legacy includes four children; two stepchildren; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Harold was born Jan. 20, 1919, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Julius and Della Beebe Hicks. As a young man, he played the trombone, loved the piano, rode his Harley Davidson, and was an Eagle Scout. He was very intelligent and a wizard at almost everything, graduating two years early from high school, and then going on to graduate from the University of Minnesota with a chemical engineering degree. During his senior year, Harold met his soon to be wife, Ruth Esther Nelson, through a serendipitous set up by his older sister, which led to an incredible life together and four beautiful children.
Harold had a very distinguished career in the Army. He joined the ROTC program at the University of Minnesota, and received his reserve officer commission in 1941 as 2nd Lieutenant 62nd Army Coast Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment to Long Island, N.Y., and was called to active duty. His unit deployed in 1942, participating in campaigns in North Africa, Italy, France, and Germany. He assisted in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. He received numerous awards for his military service, including several campaign ribbons, bronze stars and the French Legion of Honor. When World War II was over, he returned home ever so grateful to be alive. He left the Army as a Major, returning to his research at Hercules.
Harold went on to have an incredible professional career. He worked for Hercules Powder Co. from 1941-1981, rising through the ranks from research chemist to plant manager. He held the position of plant manager in Chicopee, Mass., Franklin, Va., Brunswick, Ga., Louisiana, Mo., and Lahore, Pakistan. He was awarded the Jaycee's Boss of the Year Award, as the Brunswick Plant Manager. In addition to his work at Hercules, Harold served as a director for several institutions, including the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Salvation Army and First National Bank of Brunswick. His civic involvement also included Kiwanis and Rotary of Brunswick, the Georgia Business and Industry Association, and special counsel to then-Governor Jimmy Carter. Harold was active with the Boy Scouts of America, First United Methodist Church, St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Darrien, and in 1975 he served as Council President for the U.S. Navy League in Brunswick, Ga. Harold retired to St. Simons Island, GA in 1981, however he continued his passion for community and lifelong learning. For many years, Harold and Virginia ran The Book Shop on Newcastle in Brunswick and Darien.
Harold loved to share life experiences, never met a stranger, and always had a kind word of encouragement. He was eternally grateful to his personal God of Love, Christ of Mercy, and Holy Spirit of Fellowship. He started often with "I am a blessed man" and ended with "God willing." Spoken by a true friend, "Harold is more alive today than ever before."
He'll especially be remembered for his lemon meringue pie and sharing his daily medicine (aka ice cream) with his grandchildren.
Harold was married to Ruth Esther Nelson (1941-1989) and had four children, Barbara Young (Danny) of Auburn, Ky., Charlotte Silvia (Thomas) of Plymouth, Mass, David Hicks (Mary) of St. Simons Island, Ga. and Douglas Hicks (Susan Schonfeld) of Minneapolis, Minn.
Following Ruth's passing, Harold married Virginia Calvin Hobson (1990-2010) and had two stepchildren, Virginia "Ginger" Hodges (Bill) of St. Simons Island, Ga., and John Hobson (Susan) of Hartwell, Ga.
Beverly Bittinger of St. Simons Island, Ga., has been Harold's very special love for the past 10 years, sharing a love of music, travel and life.
Harold touched so many lives and his legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the amazing memories that we all have been lucky to experience with him over his incredible life.
A future Golden Isles memorial celebration for Harold will be announced later. Harold will be interred in Acacia Park, Minneapolis, Minn.
