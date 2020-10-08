Harold Gamble



The Rev. Harold Fredrick Gamble, 69, was born on Feb. 20, 1951 in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Willie Butler Sr. and Deaconess Areada (Deacon Julius) Williams.



Harold was baptized at an early age at Calvary Baptist Church in Hinesville, Ga., under the leadership of Rev. Junior and he later joined Zion Rock Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. E.L. Hart. On his ministry journey, he served as pastor at Zion Rock, St. Paul, Magnolia and Greenland Baptist Church. Rev. Gamble was also a 32nd Degree Mason at Cornerstone Lodge No. 8 in Brunswick, Ga. When Harold stepped out, he would be dressed from head-to-toe. He loved quartet music, making tapes for people, keeping his truck clean and he loved taking pictures. He once lived in New York City and that was his favorite place of residency. His last spoken sermon was the eulogy of his dear brother, Charles Butler. Harold retired from Glynn County Public Works after 29 years of dutiful service. He loved football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



Harold was preceded in death by both parents, Willie Butler Sr. and Areada Williams; his stepfather, Julius Williams; his sisters, Nadine Odom and Ethel Wallace; and his brothers, Charles Butler, Willie Butler Jr. and John Butler.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Elyce Fairley Gamble, Brunswick, Ga.; his daughter, Nykeia Howard, Brunswick, Ga.; a stepdaughter, Lauren (Frank) Jones, Hampton, Va.; four sisters, Jean (Julius) Briggs, Fayetteville, N.C., Dorothy (Henry) Miller, Brunswick, Ga., Josephine (Willie) Ryals, Detroit, Mich., and Shellie (Julius) Lang, Woodstock, Ga; a close cousin who was like a mother, Leola Pray, Walthourville, Ga.; his godmother, Alice Johnson, Brunswick, Ga.; a goddaughter, LaShawanda Foreman, Brunswick, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Earl) Flowers and Phyllis (Greg) Cole; his god-son Ulee Mullins, Brunswick, Ga., and a host of god-brothers and god-sisters, close friends, Johnny Massey, Charles Stevens, Pat Brown, Harry Brown, Kenny Fleming and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and sorrowing friends.



A walk-thru viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, 900 Bartow St., in Brunswick.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at New Home Society Cemetery (the old New Hope Cemetery), in Hinesville, Ga.



Everyone in attendance is asked to wear the proper PPE (masks) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as adhering to the six-foot distancing mandate. Your help in keeping both yourself and others safe is paramount and greatly appreciated.



There will not be a repast following the graveside service.



Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup, Ga



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, October 8, 2020



