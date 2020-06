Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Harold Kenneth Mills



Harold Kenneth (Kenny) Mills, 70, of St, Simons Island passed away Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. A memorial service in Cross City, Fla., will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick. www.edomillerandsons



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store