Harold Kenneth Mills
Harold Kenneth (Kenny) Mills, 70, of St, Simons Island passed away Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. A memorial service in Cross City, Fla., will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick. www.edomillerandsons

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
