Harold Kenneth Mills



Harold Kenneth (Kenny) Mills, 70, of St, Simons Island passed away Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. A memorial service in Cross City, Fla., will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick. www.edomillerandsons



