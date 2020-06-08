Harold Kenneth Mills
Harold Kenneth (Kenny) Mills, 70, of St, Simons Island passed away Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. A memorial service in Cross City, Fla., will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick. www.edomillerandsons
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 8, 2020.