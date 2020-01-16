Home

Harold Lee Evans Jr.

Harold Lee Evans Jr. Obituary
Harold Evans Jr.

Harold Lee Evans Jr., of McIntosh County, died at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Inez Evans; children, Stephanna (Wardell) Scott, Loretta Dickens, Janice Green, Anthony (Brandy) Green, Paulette (Derek) Sangster, Harold L. Evans, Trisa Dunham, Joycelynn (Boise) Jewel and Marcia Evans; siblings, Jack (Mariam)Evans, Paul Robinson, Elizabeth Temple, Zela Mae Palmer and Dorothy Mae Thorpe; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 16, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 16, 2020
