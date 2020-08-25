1/1
Harriet Louisa Pope
Harriet Pope

Harriet Louisa Pope, 86, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born on Jan. 4,1934, in Charleston, S.C.

She was known to all as "Sweets." She loved riding her three-wheel bicycle, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved meeting with all her friends at McDonalds for "Club 57." She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and a quick wit that she shared with all.

Harriet married Robert Cator Pope Sr. on Feb. 14, 1952, in Atlanta, Ga. Together they raised four children: Shirley McGraw (John), Robert Cator Pope Jr. (Debbie), Nancy Greathouse (Cheryl) and Suzy Furlong (Rob).

Harriet is also survived by sisters, Linda Holcombe and Mary Jones; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Robert Cator Pope Sr. (husband), John M. Fabian Sr. and Dorothy Fabian (parents) and John M. Fabian Jr. (brother).

After 30-plus years of working as an executive secretary, she retired from Southern Co. and Coca-Cola.

The family held a celebration of life Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, on St. Simons Island.

The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers, kindness and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association and Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The family has entrusted Golden Isles Cremation with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 25, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 25, 2020.
