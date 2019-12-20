Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Harrison "Hawk" West Jr.

Harrison "Hawk" West Jr. Obituary
Harrison West, Jr.

Harrison "Hawk" West Jr., of Jones, at his residence.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church Jones, with burial to follow in the First A.B. Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Harriett Marshal West; children, Katherine Patrice, Sonya Lynn and Gary; siblings, Abraham (Mary) West and Roberta (Leonard) Jackson and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 20, 2019
