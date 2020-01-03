Home

POWERED BY

Services
Golden Isles Cremation Center
1180 Cate Road
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 261-9821
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Sheets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Sheets

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Sheets Obituary
Harry Sheets

Harry E. Sheets, 79, of Brunswick, passed away Dec. 27 at Southeast Georgia Health System, with his family by his side.

Harry served in the Marine Corps, and was retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a member of the Georgia Real Estate Association, working for Parker-Kaufman Realty, of Jekyll Island. Most recently, he was employed by the Jekyll Market. Harry was an avid bowler, and proud to be a member of the 300 Perfect Score Club.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Louise Sheets; and brother, Edward Sheets.

Harry is survived by his wife, Linda Sheets; his children, Randy Sheets (Janet), Karen McKenzie and Brian Sheets (Rhonda); his stepdaughters, Tammy Shelton, Kel Marie Staples, Kimberly Rains and Kristal Thrower (Chuck); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces.

Arrangements may be made by the family at a later date.

Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -