Harry Sheets
Harry E. Sheets, 79, of Brunswick, passed away Dec. 27 at Southeast Georgia Health System, with his family by his side.
Harry served in the Marine Corps, and was retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a member of the Georgia Real Estate Association, working for Parker-Kaufman Realty, of Jekyll Island. Most recently, he was employed by the Jekyll Market. Harry was an avid bowler, and proud to be a member of the 300 Perfect Score Club.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Louise Sheets; and brother, Edward Sheets.
Harry is survived by his wife, Linda Sheets; his children, Randy Sheets (Janet), Karen McKenzie and Brian Sheets (Rhonda); his stepdaughters, Tammy Shelton, Kel Marie Staples, Kimberly Rains and Kristal Thrower (Chuck); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces.
Arrangements may be made by the family at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/ Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020
