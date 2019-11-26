|
|
Harry Herring
Harry L. Herring, 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 24, 2019. He was born at home on Blythe Island in Brunswick on Oct. 18, 1933, to the late Leroy B. Herring, Sr. and Mary Lee Herring.
Harry was the beloved husband of 61 years to Mary Ann (Long), a devoted and loving father to daughter Deborah Herring, daughter Kathy Lipthratt and husband Russell, son Mitchell Herring and wife Marley, and daughter Pamela Aultman. He adored and cherished his five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Alma Louise Morris and Elsie Herring Mobley and one brother, Leroy B. Herring, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Harry joined the Naval Reserve in 1952 and served active duty in the United States Navy from 1953 until 1955. He remained in the Naval Reserve until he was honorably discharged from Naval service in 1960. After he was released from active duty, Harry worked at Hercules Powder Company for 40 years until he retired in 1995.
Harry loved his wife and children and enjoyed many trips to the Great Smoky Mountains with his family. He devoted himself to God as a teenager and never wavered in his faith. He has been a member of the First Wesleyan Church of Brunswick for 72 years and served his church faithfully. He loved singing and listening to gospel music.
A celebration of Harry's life will be held at 1p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the First Wesleyan Church of Brunswick. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.
Active pallbearers are Blake Lipthratt, David Mobley, Chad Mobley, Ted Day, Don Pittman and Kevin Soledad. Honorary pallbearers are David Brancel, Marshall Morris, JonPaul Herring, Randy Johnson, Dalton Polk, and former and current members of the Wesleyan Men's Group.
"The earth shall soon dissolve like snow, the sun forbear to shine; but God, who call'd me here below, will be forever mine." - John Newton
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 26, 2019