|
|
Harry Rowell
Harry Truman Rowell, 74, of Brunswick, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Haven Hospice, in Orange Park, Fla.
He retired from Hercules Inc. after 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Rowell; son, Paul Rowell (Stephanie); daughter, Anna Crosby (Larry); grandsons, Brandon Rowell, Andrew Lane and Alex Crosby; granddaughters, Nancy Gutierrez (Lazaro) and Sydney Rowell; sisters, Mary Ellen Anderson and Willene Clements, brother, Mike Rowell; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Myrtle Rowell; and siblings, Willie Joe Rowell, Billy Rowell and Vanzie Teston.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Glyndale Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating.
Interment will be at a later date.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 27, 2019