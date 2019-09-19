|
|
Hattie P. West
Hattie P. West died Sept. 12, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew's CME Church, 2101 Albany St., with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Pamela M. West and Kimberly West; siblings, Victoria Grant, Marsha P. Massey and John W. Polite; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 19, 2019