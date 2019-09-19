Home

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's CME Church
2101 Albany St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's CME Church
2101 Albany St.
Hattie P. West

Hattie P. West Obituary
Hattie P. West

Hattie P. West died Sept. 12, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew's CME Church, 2101 Albany St., with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, Pamela M. West and Kimberly West; siblings, Victoria Grant, Marsha P. Massey and John W. Polite; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 19, 2019
