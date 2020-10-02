Helen Johnson



Helen Demery Johnson died Sept. 25 at her residence.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Magnolia Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4937 U.S. Highway 82, in Brunswick.



A walk-thru viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



The procession will leave from 3110 Johnston Street.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



