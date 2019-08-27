Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Visitation
Following Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Helen E. Ladensack


1942 - 2019
Helen E. Ladensack Obituary
Helen Ladensack

Helen E. Ladensack, 76, of Brunswick, Ga., departed this life Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Father Chris Hassel officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service Tuesday evening at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Interment will take place at a later date in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, in Red Hook, N.Y.

Born Nov. 28, 1942, in Rhinebeck, N.Y., to the late Charles Buster and Flora Elizabeth R. Coon, she moved to Brunswick with her husband Joseph who was serving in the U.S. Navy. They were stationed at Glynco in 1964, and returned to live in Brunswick in 1992. She was a Navy wife for 59 years. In her early adult years, she was employed as a receptionist with the Glynn County Mental Health Facility. Later in life, she served as President of The American Legion Auxiliary 2009-2011. In 1990, she was named as Navy Spouse of the Year by the Navy League. She also served as U.S. Navy Command Ombudsman from 1983-1992. Mrs. Ladensack was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Nativity of Our Lady. She served as Lay Director of Savannah for Cursillo. She also served her church in organization and lecture of daily encouragement with the Mornings with Jesus Program. Mrs. Ladensack was a SGHS volunteer cancer patient driver, a doting mother and wife, and enjoyed serving our Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Charles Ladensack.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Joseph Ladensack of Brunswick; a son, Lee Thames Ladensack of Sky Valley, Ga.; two daughters, Jo-Ellen Marie Finer-Frock and husband Michael of Odum, Ga., and Jennifer Michelle Nield-Gartrell and husband Douglas of Fayetteville, N.C.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Joanne Elaine Dunne of Red Hook, N.Y., and several nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. William Catholic Church, Heartland Hospice of Brunswick or the .

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of local arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 27, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 27, 2019
