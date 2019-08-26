|
Helen Ladensack
Helen Emelia Ladensack, 76, of Brunswick, passed away Sunday at her residence in Brunswick.
A funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick. Family will receive friends following the service. Interment will follow at a later date in upstate New York.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.
The Brunswick News, August 26, 2019
