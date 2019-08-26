Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Visitation
Following Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Helen Emelia Ladensack

Helen Emelia Ladensack Obituary
Helen Ladensack

Helen Emelia Ladensack, 76, of Brunswick, passed away Sunday at her residence in Brunswick.

A funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick. Family will receive friends following the service. Interment will follow at a later date in upstate New York.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, www.edomillerandsons.com.

The Brunswick News, August 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 26, 2019
