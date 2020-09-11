1/
Helen Gordon Carmichael Seaman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Seaman

Helen Gordon Carmichael Seaman, our beloved Gordy, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Gordie Carmichael; and her in-laws, Ruth and Red Ringeling, to whom she was a faithful and loving caregiver, as well as her grandson, David Asher Seaman; and sister, Caroline Carmichael.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 50 years, Douglas Seaman; son, David Logan, his wife, Loren Logan and grandson, Vincenzo. She is also survived by her brothers, John Carmichael (An Hagan), Tom Carmichael and Michael Carmichael; and her sister, Katy Carmichael Hibbeler.

Gordy worked in many jobs that involved training others for safety. Her favorite job was with OSHA in Broward County, Fla. Her other passion was being a lifelong Girl Scout as a child, adult leader, volunteer trainer and as a professional trainer for the program.

She touched so many lives on her journey in this lifetime, and developed some of the finest people to continue in compassion and caring within working with others in safety and in Scouting.

There will be no service and she asked that no flowers or contributions be sent in her name, but perhaps partake in a wee dram of Scotch in her honor.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved