Helen Seaman



Helen Gordon Carmichael Seaman, our beloved Gordy, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Gordie Carmichael; and her in-laws, Ruth and Red Ringeling, to whom she was a faithful and loving caregiver, as well as her grandson, David Asher Seaman; and sister, Caroline Carmichael.



She is survived by her husband and best friend of 50 years, Douglas Seaman; son, David Logan, his wife, Loren Logan and grandson, Vincenzo. She is also survived by her brothers, John Carmichael (An Hagan), Tom Carmichael and Michael Carmichael; and her sister, Katy Carmichael Hibbeler.



Gordy worked in many jobs that involved training others for safety. Her favorite job was with OSHA in Broward County, Fla. Her other passion was being a lifelong Girl Scout as a child, adult leader, volunteer trainer and as a professional trainer for the program.



She touched so many lives on her journey in this lifetime, and developed some of the finest people to continue in compassion and caring within working with others in safety and in Scouting.



There will be no service and she asked that no flowers or contributions be sent in her name, but perhaps partake in a wee dram of Scotch in her honor.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020



