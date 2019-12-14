|
Helen Alexander
Helen Lucretia Chandler Alexander, 84, of St. Simons Island, GA, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Connie Hollen, of Buckhannon, W.Va.
She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Buckhannon, a daughter of the late Ralph Samuel and Cozbi Arilla Sayre Chandler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David Ernest and Thomas Ralph Cutright; one brother, R.Richard "Dick" Chandler; and one son-in-law, Rick Hollen.
She is survived by a very special friend, Bob Stanford of St. Simons Island, Ga.; three daughters, Connie Hollen of Buckhannon, Carol Payne and husband Donald Disney of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Christina Brantley and husband Sam of Brunswick, Ga.; three grandsons, Kristopher "Cody" Hollen and wife Rhonda of Buckhannon, Justin Curtis Ellison and wife Lauren of North Chesterfield, Va., and Dustin Hollen and wife Donna of Buckhannon; three granddaughters, Nikki Hollen of Buckhannon, Jessica Skym and husband Jack of North Chesterfield, Va., and Elaina Brantley of Brunswick, Ga.; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald R. Chandler and wife Sandra of Falling Waters, W.Va., and Danny O. Chandler of Queens, W.Va.; and best friend, Shirley Bennett Queen of Buckhannon; two sisters, Judy Hall and husband Marvin and Kathy St. Clair and husband Jeff, all of Buckhannon; and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was a Certified Public Accountant, and received her degree in accounting from Oklahoma University. She was a member of the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, where she served as an administrator for many years before retiring in 2015. In addition to her service to the church, she was also a Stephen Minister. Helen was very active in her St. Simons community, having served as the manager of the Ritz Theatre, executive director of the Golden Isles Arts & Humanities Association, past president of the St. Simons Island Players, and member of the National Organization for Women and the YWCA, to name a few.
When she wasn't spending time with her family, serving her community or her church, she enjoyed writing, painting and photography. In honoring Ms. Alexander's wishes, she will be cremated. The family would like to extend a special thank you to WV Hospice and Heartland Hospice of St. Simons for taking such wonderful care of Helen.
The Brunswick News, December 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 14, 2019