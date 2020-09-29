Helen Daniels



Helen Marie Daniels, 79, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Brunswick, Ga., to Albert and Gertrude Johnson, she married George R. Daniels Sr. on Oct. 26, 1957. She loved her family and was cherished by all who knew her. Helen will be missed by so many, but will be carried in their hearts forever. She was passionate about cooking and loved caring for animals.



Helen is preceded in death by her husband, George R. Daniels Sr.



Helen is survived by her children, George Rose Daniels Jr., Becky Daniels, Sherri Armani (Frank), and Cynthia Jackson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Frances Martin.



The Brunswick News, September 29, 2020



