Helen Lotson
Helen Marie Lotson died Nov. 25, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday in Upper Mill Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.
Masks must be worn and social-distancing protocols will be enforced at both events.
She is survived by her siblings, Barbara (Michael) Dixon, Betty Thomas and Jimmy Lotson; and other relatives
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 3, 2020
