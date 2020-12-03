Helen Lotson



Helen Marie Lotson died Nov. 25, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday in Upper Mill Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks must be worn and social-distancing protocols will be enforced at both events.



She is survived by her siblings, Barbara (Michael) Dixon, Betty Thomas and Jimmy Lotson; and other relatives



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, December 3, 2020



