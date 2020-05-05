Helen Dunham



Helen Rosetta Holmes Dunham was born in Darien, Ga., to the late Lucile H. Hutcherson Holmes and the late Henry S. Holmes Sr., where she spent her formative years, graduating from Todd-Grant High School, in Darien, in 1960.



In 1964, Helen moved to Bridgeport, Conn., where she lived until her untimely passing. She was employed by McKesson & Robbins, SNET and the Housing Authority of Bridgeport. She attended the University Of Bridgeport. She graduated from Connecticut Business Institute, earning a certificate in administrative office management.



She was a former Eastern Star Duchess of New England States and Eastern Canada Auxiliary, representing Juanita Temple No. 169 and New Era Lodge No. 290 of Bridgeport, in 1994.



A very spiritual woman, she was a member of First African Baptist in Darien, Ga., Mount Aery Baptist in Bridgeport, and (member of the A.V. Bass Choir), Christ The Redeemer in Bridgeport. She, along with her sister, Susan, and other members of the First African Baptist Church, comprised the Teenage Gospel Singers, singing gospel music on radio station WGIG in Brunswick, Ga., every Sunday morning before church service. She was a gifted vocalist who passed her talents down to her three children.



She was a disciplinarian and hard worker who instilled great core values in her children, and supported them in all their endeavors. But she also found time to enjoy life, and boy, could she bake some cakes.



She is survived by her children, Michael B. Dunham (Suzanne Coridan) of Shelton, Conn., Brenda L. Bryan of Lithonia, Ga., and Adrian J. Holmes (Marsha) or Bordentown, N.J. (foster son of her sister and brother-in-law, Rena and Clarence Campbell); sister, Marian A. Holmes Cook (the Rev. Dr. James Cook) and brother, Richard C. Holmes, both of Monroe, Conn.; grandchildren, Tanisha S. Franklin of Marietta, Ga., Terrell L. Dunham of Hartford, Conn., Adrian James and Jaden Holmes, both of Bordentown, N.J., and Angela Alison of Phenix City, Ala.; three great-grandsons, King and Caesar, both of Marietta, Ga., and Terrell Jr., of Phenix City, Ala.; a special nephew, Brian K. Holmes of Victorville, Calif.; a special niece, Diane Holmes-Wynn and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters/friends, Minnie Spear of Baltimore, Md., and Willamena Walker Tisdale of Bridgeport, Conn.; and a host of spiritual sisters and brothers/members of Christ the Redeemer M.B.C., in Bridgeport.



A walk-thru will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Darien Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



