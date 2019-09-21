|
|
Sonny deSoto
Helio A. Ridley deSoto "Sonny," 83, died at home on Thursday morning, Sept. 19, 2019, after a year of declining health. He was surrounded by three devoted family members, several Georgia Hospice Care caregivers and his faithful cat, Tommy Boy.
Sonny's family members, lifelong friends, colleagues and new friends and acquaintances he made after relocating from New York City to Darien in 1995, all loved him for his unique personality, loyalty, sense of humor and generosity. He was respected for his intelligence, compassion, talent and strong beliefs in social justice and equality.
Sonny enjoyed a successful career of 30-plus years in NYC as a concert pianist, 29 of which were with America's premier dance company, New York City Ballet. During his tenure with City Ballet, he traveled annually with the company as they performed internationally. What he treasured most about his professional experiences were the close friendships forged.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Helio "Al" deSoto and Mildred "Millie" Ridley deSoto. He leaves grieving sisters, Hazel "Sisi" deSoto Beaver, Hannah deSoto, "sister/cousin" Mary Lou Jackson Forsyth; and his devoted niece, Bess Brown Wolfes. In addition, he will surely be missed by his nephews, Stephen Brown Sr., and Robert Woodridge; niece, Laura Woodridge; and McIntosh County cousins he adored, Mary Alice and Jackson Thomas, and Donna Padgett.
An amazing number of longtime friends supported Sonny through his difficult last year. Most special among them is Gail Tirana of NYC and her daughter, Amina, who is Sonny's Godchild.
The Medical College of Georgia will benefit from Sonny's body donation, and a celebration of his life will most likely be held upon the return of his ashes. For anyone wishing to honor his memory, donations to Georgia Hospice Care at 777 Gloucester St. Suite 303, Brunswick, GA 31520, or a charity of a donor's choice is requested.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 21, 2019