Henrietta Harris Maddox

Henrietta Harris Maddox Obituary
Henrietta Maddox

Henrietta Harris Maddox died Jan. 3 at Jesup Health and Rehab, in Jesup.

The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday in the Magnolia Chapel of Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany Street, with interment to follow in Eliza Field Cemetery, One Youth Estate Drive.

Public viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, January 10, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 10, 2020
