Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
1926 Stonewall St.
Henrietta Loyd

Henrietta Loyd Obituary
Henrietta Loyd

Henrietta Loyd died Sunday at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., with interment to follow in Beach Hill Cemetery, in Liberty County.

The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The procession will leave from 1507 Amherst St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 31, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 31, 2019
