Henrietta Loyd
Henrietta Loyd died Sunday at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., with interment to follow in Beach Hill Cemetery, in Liberty County.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 1507 Amherst St.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 31, 2019
