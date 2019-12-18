|
Henrietta Williams
Henrietta Williams, 83, of Brunswick, died Sunday at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Philadelphia Overcomers Church, with Pastor Terry Walker officiating.
Burial will follow in Jerusalem Cemetery.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 18, 2019