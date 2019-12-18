Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Williams

Send Flowers
Henrietta Williams Obituary
Henrietta Williams

Henrietta Williams, 83, of Brunswick, died Sunday at her residence.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Philadelphia Overcomers Church, with Pastor Terry Walker officiating.

Burial will follow in Jerusalem Cemetery.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -