Henry Anton Fahl, 90, passed peacefully on May 13 at Magnolia Manor, on St. Simons Island.



He is survived by his daughters, Julee Reslewic and Leesa Stafford; sons-in-law, Tom Reslewic and Bob Stafford; and grandchildren, Kelley and Bob Reslewic.



Hank was born and raised in Chicago, Ill., the only child of German immigrants, Johannes and Gertrude Fahl. He earned his B.A. at Wabash College, in Crawford, Ind., and his M.B.A. from Indiana University, in Bloomington, Ind. He served in the Indiana National Guard as a 2nd Lt. from 1948-1952.



Hank met and married Doree Hild from 1953 to 1976, and had two daughters. Later, he married Sherri Wathen, who preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2000.



Hank's 40-year business career was in various venues of traffic and freight transportation. He retired from Saab-Scania in 1992, and moved to Brunswick. His retirement years included numerous activities, including Therapy Dogs of America, volunteer police officer, tennis and golf. He was always proud of his holes-in-one. He was active in his beloved church, St. Mark's Episcopal.



A memorial service in his honor will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 3152



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 17, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on May 17, 2019