Henry Elton Chester


1956 - 2020
Henry Elton Chester Obituary
Henry Chester

Henry Elton Chester, 63, of St. Simons Island, Ga., died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home.

Born Oct. 6, 1956, to the late Henry and Maxie Lee Chester in Brunswick, Ga.; he married Kimberly Coles on May 11, 1979.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Chester; two children, Sean Elton Chester (Alli) and Kristal Chester (Dustin); one grandchild, Evangaline Pixie Hudson; and two siblings, Laverne Maxie Chester and James Chester.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.

Golden Isles Cremation Center and Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home are honored to handle the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 16, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 16, 2020
