H. E. Taylor Schoettle
Henry Evan Taylor Schoettle of Darien, Ga., died peacefully at home on Oct. 30, 2020. Taylor was 84, born on Dec. 28, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the middle child of three sons to Edwin James Schoettle Jr. and Murray McIlvane Taylor Schoettle.
Taylor grew up with a love of nature and animals that became a lifelong passion and journey for him. He attended The Haverford School in Haverford, Pa., and then graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in biology and subsequently earned a master's degree in biology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963. Taylor married Marie Lemoine Davis on Aug. 18, 1962, and they went on to have four sons.
Early in his career, Taylor became a biology teacher at his alma mater Haverford, where he was known for keeping his classroom full of interesting animals (including snakes, guinea pigs, an owl, a toucan, and a capybara) and large exotic plants much to the enjoyment of his students and sometimes a surprise to fellow educators. After initiating student school summer trips to the Virgin Islands, Taylor explored a career change and landed the job of curator for the Safari Park Zoo near San Juan, P.R. Thus began a bit of an odyssey for Taylor (and his family) with subsequent moves to zoos in Oklahoma City, Okla., and El Paso, Texas, and then returning to teaching biology in high schools in Waycross, Ga., and St. Simons Island, Ga. He then became an educator for the University of Georgia Marine Extension Service, forming a recognized coastal education docent program. Throughout their travels, a menagerie of animals accompanied Taylor and his family, with new neighbors often looking on curiously.
Taylor and Marie settled in Darien, Ga., which they made their home for 25 years and where Taylor wrote six well-regarded naturalist books and field guides on Georgia's barrier islands and the Okefenokee Swamp. As he had always been challenged with dyslexia, Taylor worked meticulously on his writing ensuring his communication had clarity and approachability. Marie was also a lifelong teacher with a passion for education, and she partnered with Taylor by taking a principle editing role for his books. Taylor and Marie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012 before Marie died on Feb. 8, 2013, following a battle with cancer.
Taylor came from a family of sailing heritage in Island Heights, N.J., and along with Marie who was an accomplished sailor in Cape May, N.J., they built their own Penguin sailboat "Cricket" early in their marriage. Taylor and Marie trailed a sailboat with them to all the places they lived. Taylor's final sailboat was a Laser which he sailed through the marsh rivers of Darien, navigating the tides, tricky winds and the occasional shrimp boat.
Taylor was always musical, known for playing piano, bongo drums and guitar. He was a self-made musician, playing more by ear than reading music and known for playing some boogie-woogie, a genre of blues music, to bring a gathering to life.
Ministry was a big part of Taylor and Marie's life. They established prayer meetings and gave their time and talent to their many church communities. Taylor loved being part of the music ministry at their churches.
Taylor continued his passion for exotic plants, growing orchids in his greenhouse and placing them in the lobby of the Hospice of the Golden Isles, where they were appreciated by so many in their time of loss.
Taylor and Marie were never far in their minds from family and friends in the Philadelphia area, taking their sons on a pilgrimage trip "north" each year, resulting in family bonds with cousins that remain strong today. Up until his last year, Taylor continued his regular trips to Philadelphia.
Taylor is survived by three sons, Chris (Sarah) of Boston, Mass., John of Savannah, Ga., and Steve (Sandy) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and five grandchildren. Taylor is predeceased by his wife, Marie; a son, David; and his two brothers, Edwin and David.
We are grateful to J.W. Hutcherson and the team of caregivers who warmly supported Taylor in his final year, enabling him to stay in his beloved home overlooking the marsh.
The family will have private remembrances for Taylor. His ashes will be placed in a niche next to those of his wife Marie at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4407 U.S. Highway 17 North. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. The family will be grateful for memories of Taylor at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com/obituaries/
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
