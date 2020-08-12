Henry Spaulding Jr.Henry G. Spaulding Jr., 93, of Brunswick, passed away early Sunday morning at his residence.Henry was born April 18, 1927, in Brunswick to Henry G. Spaulding Sr., and Mamie Spell Spaulding. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and the Army National Guard.Survivors include his children, Jeanne, Carol, Rocky (Dawn), and Donna (Mike) Spaulding; seven grandchildren, Dee, B.J., Cam, Jake (Brianna), Jordy (Samantha), Miranda and Sarah; and a host of great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Clark Spaulding; and a sister, Thelma L. Spaulding.The family would like to give their heartfelt appreciation to Hearth Hospice Services and Brother Darrell and Sharon Joyner.A private graveside service will be held at Palmetto Cemetery.Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, August 12, 2020