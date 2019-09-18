Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of God of Prophecy
Sterling, GA
View Map
Henry Kimble Priest


1942 - 2019
Henry Kimble Priest Obituary
Henry Priest

Henry Kimble Priest, 77, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga.

Born on April 8, 1942, to Troy and Louise Priest in Sylvester, Ga., he married Bernice (Johnson) on March 2, 1995, in Brunswick.

Henry is survived by wife, Bernice Priest; daughter, Gail Priest (Tony); grandchildren, Lisa Raines and Raymond Raines (Caity); one great-grandchild, Summer Raines; siblings, Jimmy Priest (Judy), Emma Montgomery (Mitch), Virginia Pope (Bud), Judy Hall (Michael); brother-in-law, Hinton Johnson (Gracie); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to .

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Church of God of Prophecy, in Sterling. Hinton Johnson and Chris Boyd will be officiating.

Golden Isles Cremation Center is honored to handle the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 18, 2019
