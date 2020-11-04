Henry Alvarado
Henry Lauro Urgiles Alvarado, 43, of Brunswick, died Friday at UF Health Shands Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow the service.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com
, are in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, November 4, 2020