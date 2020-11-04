1/
Henry Lauro Urgiles Alvarado
Henry Alvarado

Henry Lauro Urgiles Alvarado, 43, of Brunswick, died Friday at UF Health Shands Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Cremation will follow the service.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, are in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 4, 2020

