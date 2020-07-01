Henry Stanley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Stanley

Henry Stanley died June 22 at his residence.

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Magnolia Chapel of Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 1, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved