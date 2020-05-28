Henry HillHenry T. Hill, of Eulonia, died May 24, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Belleville Cemetery.A walk-through viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required, and no greetings of any kind will be permitted.He is survived by his wife, Georgia M. Hill; children, Jermaine Ward and Erika Hill; three grandchildren; siblings, Zack (Madaline) Hill, Benjamin (Beverly) Hill, Samuel (Connie) Hill, Francis Overcash, and Pamela (Hershel) Thomas; and other relatives.A native of McIntosh County, he was a member of New Homes Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, May 28, 2020