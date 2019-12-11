|
|
Herbert Henry
Herbert M. Henry, Ph.D. passed away on Dec. 7, 2019.
He is survived by wife, Louise G. Henry, Ph.D.; son, Matthew T. Henry; and granddaughter, Madison E. Henry. He is son of Drs. Murphey and Elizabeth Henry. He graduated from Hendrix College, Ark., with B.A. degree, Georgia Southern University with M.S. degree, and Clemson University, S.C., with Ph.D. degree.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason-Consistry, President of National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants, founded the research group Georgia Agri-Scientific with Dr. Louise G. Henry, and a Distinguished Alumni of Georgia Southern University Academic Honor Society.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Lovely Lane Chapel, Epworth by the Sea, St. Simons Island, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
The Brunswick News, December 11, 2019
